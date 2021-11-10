Array Technologies Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETArray Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (-171.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $201.31M (+44.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ARRY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.