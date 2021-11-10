Sally Beauty Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2021 12:13 PM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $976.53M (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SBH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.