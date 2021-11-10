Wynn Resorts may be worth $165/share in a takeout, Citron tweets
Nov. 10, 2021 12:16 PM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) may be worth a $165/share in a potential sale after news that its CEO would be steeping down, Citron Research tweeted.
- "The $WYNN CEO transition is the ultimate `tell' (from superstar to banker) that THE crown jewel of Vegas might finally be up for sale. Recent comps of Cosmo and Aria- $WYNN could be $165. Trophy Asset could be higher. PE firms have been swarming the Sin City," Citron Research tweeted.
- Yesterday, Wynn Resorts is down slightly after announcing CEO transition.