One Stop Systems Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETOne Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.89M (+22.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OSS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.