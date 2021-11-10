Activision Blizzard adds benefits for temps amid litigation
Nov. 10, 2021 12:22 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.2%) is giving new benefits to contractors, the latest development in the company's contentious relations with workers this year.
- The contract workers will now get 13 paid holidays per year, along with paid sick days for third-party agency workers to start in January.
- Workers who are paid below a rate of $17/hour will be bumped up to that rate starting Nov. 15. And learning and development programs will be offered to both employees and temp workers starting in the new year.
- On the other hand, Axios notes that the company is asking the Department of Fair Employment and Housing to exclude temps from litigation.
- California in August added temporary workers to the purview of an anti-discrimination suit that it filed against the company.
- Elsewhere, Blizzard Entertainment has a multi-year deal with trading-card company Upper Deck to produce merchandise tied to franchises including World of Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Heroes of the Storm, and Hearthstone. Upper Deck will be able to produce trading cards, stickers, sticker books, limited edition prints and more items.