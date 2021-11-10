Jamf Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETJamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $93.73M (+33.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, JAMF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.