Richard Li’s FWD Group considers shifting IPO to Hong Kong - Reuters
Nov. 10, 2021 12:27 PM ETFWD Group Holdings Limited (FWD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li’s insurance company FWD Group (FWD) considers shifting its $2-$3B initial public offering from the United States to Hong Kong, Reuters report.
- The Asian insurer company, which filed confidentially in June for the New York, plans for switch due to delays by U.S. regulators scrutinising on its mainland China ties.
- No comments were received from the FWD spokesman, report.
