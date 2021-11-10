Richard Li’s FWD Group considers shifting IPO to Hong Kong - Reuters

Nov. 10, 2021 12:27 PM ETFWD Group Holdings Limited (FWD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li’s insurance company FWD Group (FWD) considers shifting its $2-$3B initial public offering from the United States to Hong Kong, Reuters report.
  • The Asian insurer company, which filed confidentially in June for the New York, plans for switch due to delays by U.S. regulators scrutinising on its mainland China ties.
  • No comments were received from the FWD spokesman, report.
