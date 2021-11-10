Chain Bridge I opened at $10.06

Nov. 10, 2021 12:31 PM ETChain Bridge I Units (CBRGU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Chain Bridge I (CBRGU) has opened at $10.06 after the company raised $200M by pricing its 20M units IPO at $10/unit.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to 3M additional units.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant with warrant holder entitled to purchase one Class A ordinary share.
  • The offering is expected to close on Nov.15.
  • Post securities commence trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "CBRG" and "CBRGW", respectively.
