Shift4 Payments jumps following mixed earnings, strategic deal with SpaceX’s Starlink
Nov. 10, 2021 12:32 PM ETShift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR)
- Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) reports mixed Q3 results that missed revenue and beat on EPS (adjusted).
- Q3 2021 revenues grew 76% year-over-year to $377.8, below the consensus of $398.5. The adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 were $0.01 above the estimates.
- The Company set a record payment volume of $13.5B, up 90% year-over-year.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 94% to $55.8M; Adjusted EBITDA margins were 38%, about 450 basis points of margin expansion over Q2 2021.
- The Company reaffirms 2021 outlook: sees payment volume $46B to $48B; sees total revenue $1.3B to $1.4B (consensus: $1.38B), and adjusted Ebitda of $175M to $180M.
- Medium-Term Outlook: By the end of 2024, expects ~$160B in end-to-end volume, ~$3.5B in gross revenue, and ~$1.15B in gross revenue less network fees.
- In addition, The company announced a five-year partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service.
- "SpaceX Starlink is a cornerstone, global client opening up opportunity throughout the globe by servicing the business globally, Shift4’s TAM expands in all the verticals we serve."
- (FOUR +18.0%)