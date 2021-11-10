IsoPlexis sets guidance above consensus after Q3 beat

Nov. 10, 2021 12:33 PM ETIsoPlexis Corporation (ISO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Recently IPO’ed life sciences company, IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO +4.4%) is trading higher after the company reported Q3 financials for 2021.
  • While revenue climbed ~28% YoY to $4.2M beating the Street forecasts, net loss more than quadrupled to $20.2M as sales and marketing expenses and G&A expenses surged ~240% YoY and ~176% YoY to ~$10.1M and ~$7.1M, respectively.
  • IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO), a company with a single cell proteomics platform in its portfolio, projected its 2021 revenue to grow by at least 61% from the previous year. CEO Sean Mackay highlighted its prospects in the field of immune medicines as customers adopt proteomics.
  • "As academic medical centers, biotechs, and biopharma recognize the need to move beyond genomics and into proteomics, we are well-positioned as a leader in single-cell proteomics to capture interest and market share in the field of advanced immune medicines," Mackay noted.
  • For 2020, IsoPlexis (ISO) recorded ~$10.4M in revenue, implying $16.7M in revenue this year based on the management estimates. However, the consensus indicates only ~$16.4M revenue for the company in 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.