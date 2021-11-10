IsoPlexis sets guidance above consensus after Q3 beat
Nov. 10, 2021 12:33 PM ETIsoPlexis Corporation (ISO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Recently IPO’ed life sciences company, IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO +4.4%) is trading higher after the company reported Q3 financials for 2021.
- While revenue climbed ~28% YoY to $4.2M beating the Street forecasts, net loss more than quadrupled to $20.2M as sales and marketing expenses and G&A expenses surged ~240% YoY and ~176% YoY to ~$10.1M and ~$7.1M, respectively.
- IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO), a company with a single cell proteomics platform in its portfolio, projected its 2021 revenue to grow by at least 61% from the previous year. CEO Sean Mackay highlighted its prospects in the field of immune medicines as customers adopt proteomics.
- "As academic medical centers, biotechs, and biopharma recognize the need to move beyond genomics and into proteomics, we are well-positioned as a leader in single-cell proteomics to capture interest and market share in the field of advanced immune medicines," Mackay noted.
- For 2020, IsoPlexis (ISO) recorded ~$10.4M in revenue, implying $16.7M in revenue this year based on the management estimates. However, the consensus indicates only ~$16.4M revenue for the company in 2021.