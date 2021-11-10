Lantronix Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETLantronix, Inc. (LTRX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+250.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $25.51M (+54.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LTRX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.