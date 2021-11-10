NewAge shares slips after Q3 earnings miss
Nov. 10, 2021 12:38 PM ETNewAge, Inc. (NBEV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- NewAge (NBEV -11.4%) reported Q3 earnings missed the consensus mark, despite revenue growth of 59% Y/Y.
- The growth in net revenue was driven by the acquisitions of ARIIX and Aliven.
- Gross margin rate was 66.3% vs. 59.8% year ago, driven by a higher mix of net revenue from the Direct/Social Selling segment.
- CEO comment: "This quarter we made investments in our systems, launched new products, and unveiled new social selling tools and technology, all of which are critical foundational components and will act as a springboard for growth. Our results in the third quarter for revenue, gross margin, net income and adjusted EBITDA all improved year over year, and we expect our future results to benefit substantially from all the actions we have taken in the quarter and earlier in the year."
- A quick comparison of NBEV with its peers.
- On YTD basis, shares have squeezed ~36%.