Renewable Energy unveils sustainable fuels partnership with Booster

Nov. 10, 2021

  • Renewable Energy Group (REGI -0.9%) and tech-enabled energy delivery service Booster unveil a "first-of-its-kind partnership" to provide mobile delivery of renewable diesel, biodiesel and blended fuels to fleets.
  • The companies say the new service will let fleets transition to much lower-emission fuels with no equipment or infrastructure costs.
  • Renewable Energy will be an exclusive supplier of bio-based diesel to Booster, and has become an investor in the company.
  • Booster will be an exclusive mobile fueler to Renewable Energy and partner with the company to explore expansion opportunities together.
  • The collaboration will initially focus on servicing fleet customers in California, starting with the San Francisco Bay Area and Orange County, with additional markets to follow.
  • Renewable Energy recently reported below-consensus Q3 GAAP earnings but revenues reached $1B.
