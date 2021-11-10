Arcos Dorados rallies after earnings top estimates across the board
Nov. 10, 2021 1:39 PM ETArcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO +8.2%) is the leading gainer in the restaurant sector after the company tops consensus marks for sales, EPS and adjusted EBIDTA with its Q3 earnings report.
- Systemwide comparable sales increased 56.6% during the quarter and were up 16.5% on a two-year comparison, with positive two-year comparable sales growth in all divisions. Consolidated1 adjusted EBITDA margin reached 12.4% in the quarter, benefitting from operating leverage in all line items versus 2020, and was 220 basis points higher than the level seen in 2019.
- CEO outlook: "As we look ahead, we feel confident that we now enjoy structural competitive advantages that cannot be easily matched and that will be further leveraged by the Three D’s strategy of Drive-thru, Delivery and Digital to accelerate sales and profitability performance for many years to come."
