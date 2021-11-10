Geron slips despite quarterly EPS, revenue beat

Nov. 10, 2021 2:01 PM ETGeron Corporation (GERN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor10 Comments

Down arrow on blue background

tolgart/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Geron (GERN -6.2%) are down today even though the company beat on EPS and revenues estimates for Q3 2021 after the bell yesterday.
  • The company's net loss widened in the quarter ~36% to $26.7M (-$0.08 per share).
  • Operating expenses increased ~28% to $25.8M.
  • The company ended the quarter with $215.8M in cash.
  • Geron also unveiled three new clinical programs for imtelstat: in combination with Jakafi (ruxolitinib) in frontline myelofibrosis patients; as monotherapy in higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia ("AML") patients after failing hypomethylating agent treatment; and in combination with venetoclax or azacitidine in relapsed/refractory AML patients.
