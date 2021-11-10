GrowGeneration Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 10, 2021 2:08 PM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Growth

LockieCurrie/E+ via Getty Images

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $115.05M (+109.1% Y/Y).
  • In mid-October, the company made a strategic investment in controlled environment agriculture engineering and manufacturing company Total Grow Center.
  • Also, while terminating its asset purchase agreement with HGS Hydro, the company pre-announced Q3 revenue guidance of $114 to $116M, lower than consensus of $123.1M which is now further lowered to $115.05M.
  • Q4 revenue guidance is seen $110M and $120M lower than analysts consensus of $116.39M.
  • Over the last 1 year, GRWG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.