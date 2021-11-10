GrowGeneration Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2021 2:08 PM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $115.05M (+109.1% Y/Y).
- In mid-October, the company made a strategic investment in controlled environment agriculture engineering and manufacturing company Total Grow Center.
- Also, while terminating its asset purchase agreement with HGS Hydro, the company pre-announced Q3 revenue guidance of $114 to $116M, lower than consensus of $123.1M which is now further lowered to $115.05M.
- Q4 revenue guidance is seen $110M and $120M lower than analysts consensus of $116.39M.
- Over the last 1 year, GRWG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.