Scorpio Tankers Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 10, 2021 2:12 PM ETScorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.28 (compared to -$0.37 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $121.64M (-31.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, STNG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
  • SA Contributor Frank Hacklander, CFA recently analyzed that Q3 results will be weak but the future is promising.
