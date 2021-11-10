Paysafe Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2021 2:23 PM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $370.63M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- In last week of October, the company collaborated with Bitrise for faster digital wallet payments.
- Also, Credit Suisse downgraded Paysafe recently downgraded to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $9, down from $12; YTD, the sock has lost 49.4%.
