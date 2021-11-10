Wix.com Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 10, 2021 2:27 PM ETWix.com Ltd. (WIX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.41 (compared to -$0.14 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $315.19M (+24.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, WIX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.
  • Recently, Klarna partnered strategically with Wix for providing Buy Now, Pay Later solutions to merchants.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Wix.Com: Should Definitely Be On Your Watchlist For The Medium Term
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.