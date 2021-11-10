Wix.com Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2021 2:27 PM ETWix.com Ltd. (WIX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.41 (compared to -$0.14 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $315.19M (+24.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WIX has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.
- Recently, Klarna partnered strategically with Wix for providing Buy Now, Pay Later solutions to merchants.
