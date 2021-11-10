Yeti Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2021 2:34 PM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Yeti (NYSE:YETI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-46.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $357.6M (+21.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, YETI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 0 downward.