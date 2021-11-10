Pretium Resources Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETPretium Resources Inc. (PVG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $156.28M (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PVG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.