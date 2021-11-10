Luminar Technologies Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETLuminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.10 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.9M
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Luminar gained 20% after its product was selected by Nvidia for its Drive Hyperion autonomous driving platform.
- SA Contributor Great Plains Investment Research believes that Luminar has a industry leading potential at a premium price; YTD, the stock has lost 40.8%.