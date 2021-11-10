Tether tokens go live on DeFi platform Avalanche for low transaction fees
Nov. 10, 2021 2:49 PM ETTether USD (USDT-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Stablecoin Tether (USDT-USD) tokens go live on Avalanche (AVAX-USD), a programmable smart contracts platform for decentralized applications, the company says in a release.
- Avalanche (AVAX-USD) is the 14th largest crypto by market cap as it trades near all-time highs of $91.18 per token from Sunday, now down slightly to $88.0, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
- The launch will provide traders with a fast, cost-effective way to transfer Tether (USDT-USD) across different exchanges and trading platforms.
- "USDt holders can now use the Avalanche network to send Tether USDt to experience low transaction fees that are fractions of a cent," the company said via tweet.
- In other crypto-related news, the world's largest digital coin, Bitcoin (BTC-USD), marked new record highs of $69.3K earlier on Wednesday, but has since pulled back to $67.3K as a "dormant address containing 2,207 #BTC (150,512,129 USD) has just been activated after 8.1 years (worth 294,287 USD in 2013)," Blockchain tracker Whale Alert highlights in a tweet.
- Earlier, Bitcoin jumped to new highs after October inflation tops consensus.