Tether tokens go live on DeFi platform Avalanche for low transaction fees

Nov. 10, 2021 2:49 PM ETTether USD (USDT-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Bitcoin network concept on digital Screen

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Stablecoin Tether (USDT-USD) tokens go live on Avalanche (AVAX-USD), a programmable smart contracts platform for decentralized applications, the company says in a release.
  • Avalanche (AVAX-USD) is the 14th largest crypto by market cap as it trades near all-time highs of $91.18 per token from Sunday, now down slightly to $88.0, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
  • The launch will provide traders with a fast, cost-effective way to transfer Tether (USDT-USD) across different exchanges and trading platforms.
  • "USDt holders can now use the Avalanche network to send Tether USDt to experience low transaction fees that are fractions of a cent," the company said via tweet.
  • In other crypto-related news, the world's largest digital coin, Bitcoin (BTC-USD), marked new record highs of $69.3K earlier on Wednesday, but has since pulled back to $67.3K as a "dormant address containing 2,207 #BTC (150,512,129 USD) has just been activated after 8.1 years (worth 294,287 USD in 2013)," Blockchain tracker Whale Alert highlights in a tweet.
  • Earlier, Bitcoin jumped to new highs after October inflation tops consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.