Blink Charging Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Nov. 10, 2021 5:35 PM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Serenethos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 11th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.35 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.72M (+424.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • In October last week, Needham kept its Buy rating on Blink Charging as it takes the long view on EV battery stocks with more supply chain headwinds and margins pressure anticipated in the near term. Down the road, EV adoption is seen helping the companies scale up.
  • SA Contributor Leo Imasuen believes that increased EV adoption could lead to better years ahead.
