U.S. officials raise question of security risks in E.U. tech regulations--report
Nov. 10, 2021 3:05 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), GOOG, AAPL, FBBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor27 Comments
- U.S. government officials have reportedly said that several American tech giants' intellectual property could be at risk under proposed European Union rules that would require the sharing of such trade secrets with corporate rivals.
- According to a report from Reuters, a paper written by unidentified U.S. representatives argues that forcing so-called "gatekeepers" that have control over data and access to their platforms could harm U.S. national security and the privacy of consumers.
- At issue are two sets of proposals that could directly affect the operations of companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Alphabet's Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).
- One, the Digital Markets Act would outline that a set of things that companies can and can't do, and is seen as being directed at those companies basic models of doing business. The DMA would impose fines of up to 10% of a company's global turnover for violations of the act.
- The second proposal, called the Digital Services, would impose fines of up to 6% of a company's global turnover if they don't comply with guidelines to do more to remove illegal content on their platforms.
- Reuters said the U.S. response says "there is a concern that the DMA may override existing protections for intellectual property rights, including protection for trade secrets, in EU law under certain circumstances." With regards to the DSA, American officials want a narrow definition of what is illegal content "to ensure it will not be a source of conflicts of law nor a benefit to member states who have shown a tendency to reduce press and association freedoms."
- Meanwhile, U.S. House members this week introduced a bipartisan bill that would require tech platform operators to offer the option of their services without algorithms that are used to direct specific content at consumers.