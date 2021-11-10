Schneider Electric to build three new manufacturing sites in North America
Nov. 10, 2021 3:10 PM ETSchneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF), SBGSYBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF +0.2%) reveals plan to build and equip three new manufacturing plants in North America to increase its capacity of electrical products.
- With the investment of over $100M, the company will hire more than 1,000 new employees under expansion.
- Santa Teresa, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas are currently the two main location being considered for U.S. manufacturing site. Further, the land owned by Schneider Electric in Tlaxcala, Mexico will be used to build a new manufacturing plant expanding its presence in the city.
- The company says it plans to start construction and renovation before the end of 2021 with an ambition to increase its workforce to manufacture circuit breakers, switchboards, panelboards, and medium voltage switchgear for use in data centers, infrastructure, and homes by late 2022.
- Previously (Oct. 27): Schneider Electric reports Q3 results; issues full year guidance