Unity Biotechnology posts biggest intraday gain after Q3 earnings

Nov. 10, 2021 3:15 PM ETUnity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • With the biggest ever intraday gain, Unity Biotechnology (UBX +30.0%) is trading near a two-month high after the company reported its Q3 2021 financials and provided business updates.
  • The highlights of the earnings release include upcoming milestones from biotech’s clinical studies on UBX1325 for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
  • In H1 2022, Unity (NASDAQ:UBX) expects to begin a Phase 2 proof of concept study for UBX1325 in AMD. The 12-week safety and efficacy data are expected in H2 2022.
  • Meanwhile, 12-week data from a Phase 2a proof of concept study for UBX1325 in diabetic macular edema (DME) are expected in H1 2022.
  • With $88.5M cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities in hand, Unity (UBX) says its liquidity level is enough to fund operations through Q3 2022.
  • On Tuesday, the company released 24-week data from its Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) safety study for UBX1325 in DME.
  • The benefit from the treatment measured through best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) reached a mean gain of 9.5 ETDRS letters for the higher doses with the effect lasting 24 weeks post-therapy, according to the results.
