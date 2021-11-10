Analysts stay positive on Plug Power's long-term growth despite Q3 loss

Nov. 10, 2021 3:43 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

hydrogen logo on gas stations fuel dispenser. h2 combustion Truck engine for emission free ecofriendly transport

audioundwerbung/iStock via Getty Images

  • Plug Power (PLUG -1.4%) tilts lower after reporting mixed Q3 results, but it raised its revenue forecast, prompting bullish commentary from some analysts on the company's long-term potential.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintains an Overweight rating and $43 price target on Plug, saying margin pressure at the fuel service business is a transitory issue as the company ramps up production of its own hydrogen production facilities.
  • Byrd notes the company expects fuel margin to be in line with the overall corporate target of a 30%-plus gross margin by 2024.
  • Plug's upside to 2022 guidance and commentary regarding electrolyzers and green hydrogen production turning out to be a bigger contributor to revenue than material handling by 2023 suggests potential upside to 2025 guidance, Byrd believes.
  • Raymond James analyst Joseph Spak reiterates his Outperform rating while raising the price target to $48 from $40, saying Plug is transforming into a one-stop, turnkey hydrogen solution whose rich valuation is justified, given the significant growth potential.
  • Evercore ISI keeps its Outperform rating while lifting its price target to $50 from $42, citing "a more positive view on Plug's ability to become meaningfully profitable by 2025 and to grow revenues more than anticipated by 2030."
  • H.C. Wainwrigh's Amit Dayal keeps a Buy rating and $78 target, saying the Q3 loss was expected and the company could continue to adjust 2022 guidance upwards, given that business momentum remains robust.
  • Plug Power offers "explosive technology delivering explosive returns," The Value Trend writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.