Analysts stay positive on Plug Power's long-term growth despite Q3 loss
Nov. 10, 2021 3:43 PM ETPlug Power Inc. (PLUG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Plug Power (PLUG -1.4%) tilts lower after reporting mixed Q3 results, but it raised its revenue forecast, prompting bullish commentary from some analysts on the company's long-term potential.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintains an Overweight rating and $43 price target on Plug, saying margin pressure at the fuel service business is a transitory issue as the company ramps up production of its own hydrogen production facilities.
- Byrd notes the company expects fuel margin to be in line with the overall corporate target of a 30%-plus gross margin by 2024.
- Plug's upside to 2022 guidance and commentary regarding electrolyzers and green hydrogen production turning out to be a bigger contributor to revenue than material handling by 2023 suggests potential upside to 2025 guidance, Byrd believes.
- Raymond James analyst Joseph Spak reiterates his Outperform rating while raising the price target to $48 from $40, saying Plug is transforming into a one-stop, turnkey hydrogen solution whose rich valuation is justified, given the significant growth potential.
- Evercore ISI keeps its Outperform rating while lifting its price target to $50 from $42, citing "a more positive view on Plug's ability to become meaningfully profitable by 2025 and to grow revenues more than anticipated by 2030."
- H.C. Wainwrigh's Amit Dayal keeps a Buy rating and $78 target, saying the Q3 loss was expected and the company could continue to adjust 2022 guidance upwards, given that business momentum remains robust.
- Plug Power offers "explosive technology delivering explosive returns," The Value Trend writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.