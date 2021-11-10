ANI Pharma, Novitium to divest two generic products as part of merger

The entrance of The Federal Trade Commission <span class='ticker-hover-wrapper'>(NASDAQ:<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/FTC' title='First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF'>FTC</a>)</span> in Washington DC.USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP -5.4%), which agreed to acquire Novitium Pharma for $163.5M, will need to divest two generic products as a condition of the merger, per an FTC order.
  • Development rights to sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim oral suspension and manufacture of oral dexamethasone are in the order.
  • The assets will be divested to Prasco LLC.
  • The FTC said that the divestment is part of a settlement regarding charges that the acquisition would likely be anticompetitive.
  • The acquisition was originally announced March.
