ANI Pharma, Novitium to divest two generic products as part of merger
Nov. 10, 2021 3:36 PM ETANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)FTCBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP -5.4%), which agreed to acquire Novitium Pharma for $163.5M, will need to divest two generic products as a condition of the merger, per an FTC order.
- Development rights to sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim oral suspension and manufacture of oral dexamethasone are in the order.
- The assets will be divested to Prasco LLC.
- The FTC said that the divestment is part of a settlement regarding charges that the acquisition would likely be anticompetitive.
- The acquisition was originally announced March.