Biogen/ Eisai disclose long-term data for Alzheimer’s candidate from mid-stage study

Nov. 10, 2021

travellinglight/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biogen (BIIB -1.4%) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY -1.5%) (OTCPK:ESALF) announced data from a Phase 2b and the open-label extension (OLE) studies for their Alzheimer’s candidate lecanemab.
  • The 12-month OLE phase of the study followed the 18-month core phase (Study 201) with an off-treatment gap of 9-59 months (mean 24 months).
  • “This study design provided the opportunity to explore the biomarker and clinical effects of stopping and restarting lecanemab across five years of disease trajectory,” according to the companies.
  • Updated data from the OLE portion of the study indicated that lecanemab led to a decline in brain amyloid levels in as early as three months, with over 80% of subjects becoming amyloid negative by 12 – 18 months following the treatment. The data were in line with findings from the core phase.
  • In August, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) announced the initiation of rolling submission for regulatory authorization of lecanemab in early-stage Alzheimer's disease.
