Chart Talk: VIX crosses 100- & 200-day Moving Averages
Nov. 10, 2021 3:53 PM ETProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY), VIX, UVXY, VXXBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The S&P VIX Index (VIX) jumps 6.87% on Wednesday as inflation concerns swirl around the market, driving up volatility levels and related exchange traded funds.
- The VIX touched an intraday high of 19.90 on Wednesday and crossed above both its 100- and 200-day moving averages. Additionally, the volatility indicator touched its highest level in nearly one month, dating back to Oct. 13.
- Three funds that have taken advantage of the market’s volatility are the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) +3.10%, iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) +1.91%, and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) +2.05%.
- All three major indices slide on the day as inflation discussions ramp up on new CPI data.