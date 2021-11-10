Chart Talk: VIX crosses 100- & 200-day Moving Averages

Volatility Ahead

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

  • The S&P VIX Index (VIX) jumps 6.87% on Wednesday as inflation concerns swirl around the market, driving up volatility levels and related exchange traded funds.
  • The VIX touched an intraday high of 19.90 on Wednesday and crossed above both its 100- and 200-day moving averages. Additionally, the volatility indicator touched its highest level in nearly one month, dating back to Oct. 13.
  • Three funds that have taken advantage of the market’s volatility are the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) +3.10%, iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) +1.91%, and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY) +2.05%.
  • All three major indices slide on the day as inflation discussions ramp up on new CPI data.

