Monday.com tumbles more than 20% off of record high despite earnings beat (update)
- Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) tumbled more than 20% Wednesday, with the workplace-software firm falling from a post-IPO record high despite Q3 earnings that beat analyst expectations.
- MNDY fell as much as 22.4% intraday before partly recovering to close at $350.82, down 21.1%.
- The sell-off represented a sharp reversal for Monday (MNDY), which soared 16% Tuesday to close at a post-IPO high. The stock had rallied nearly 190% since its June initial public offering.
- The pullback came despite seemingly good Q3 earnings results. MNDY beat analyst expectations on revenues and both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share.
Analysts also seemed mostly impressed, with Piper Sandler reiterating an “Overweight” rating and raising its price target on the stock to $455 from a previous $320 following the earnings report.
Jefferies likewise boosted its MNDY price target, but only from $340 to $400 – well below where the stock closed at on Tuesday. The firm also reiterated its “Hold” rating on Monday.com (MNDY), citing the stock’s already high valuation even though Jefferies wrote that it’s “enthusiastic on [MNDY’s] fundamentals.”
Monday.com (MNDY) helps companies build software applications and work-management tools, with its client roster running the gamut from Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Uber (NYSE:UBER).
Wednesday’s selloff represents only a partial retrenchment for MNDY, which managed to close slightly above last Friday’s $350.74 finish. The stock is also still more than 125% above its $155 IPO price set in June.
Click here to see MNDY’s slide presentation accompanying its earnings call. Or, you can read a transcript of its earnings call here.