TELA Bio beats on revenue

Nov. 10, 2021 4:03 PM ETTELA Bio, Inc. (TELA)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA): Q3 net loss was $8.3 million
  • Revenue of $7.65M (+44.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.11M.
  • Press Release

  • Financial Outlook

    We continue to monitor and evaluate the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had and will continue to have on our results of operations. Despite these challenges, for the full year 2021, TELA Bio is maintaining its expectation for revenue to be in the range of $28.0 million to $30.0 million ($29.45M consensus), representing growth of 54% to 65% over the prior year period. As with previous guidance, continued uncertainty relating to the dynamic environment with the COVID-19 pandemic could materially impact this projection.

