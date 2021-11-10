Schrödinger EPS misses by $0.10, misses on revenue

Nov. 10, 2021 4:04 PM ETSchrödinger, Inc. (SDGR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $29.9M (+15.9% Y/Y) misses by $1.68M.
  • Press Release
  • As of November 10, 2021, Schrödinger expects total revenue to range from $124 million to $134 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The company is maintaining its full-year software revenue expectation of $102 million to $110 million. The company is adjusting its full-year drug discovery revenue expectation to a range of $22 million to $24 million, updated from a previous expectation of $22 million to $32 million, primarily due to the timing of anticipated milestones from collaborators.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.