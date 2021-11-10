Schrödinger EPS misses by $0.10, misses on revenue
Nov. 10, 2021
- Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.49 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $29.9M (+15.9% Y/Y) misses by $1.68M.
- As of November 10, 2021, Schrödinger expects total revenue to range from $124 million to $134 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. The company is maintaining its full-year software revenue expectation of $102 million to $110 million. The company is adjusting its full-year drug discovery revenue expectation to a range of $22 million to $24 million, updated from a previous expectation of $22 million to $32 million, primarily due to the timing of anticipated milestones from collaborators.