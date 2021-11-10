Him & Hers Health EPS in-line, beats on revenue; issues Q4 and full year guidance
Nov. 10, 2021 4:08 PM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Him & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 in-line.
- Revenue of $74.17M (+79.5% Y/Y) beats by $3.65M.
- Press Release
- Fourth quarter 2021 outlook: Revenue to be in the range of $76 million to $78 million vs. consensus of $70.13M and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(12) million to $(14) million.
- For the full year 2021: Revenue to be in the range of $263 million to $265 million vs. consensus of $253.90M and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(35) million to $(37) million.