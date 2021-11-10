CooperCompanies to acquire Generate Life Sciences for $1.6B

Nov. 10, 2021 4:25 PM ETThe Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CooperCompanies (NYSE:COO) signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Generate Life Sciences, privately held leading provider of donor egg and sperm for fertility treatments, fertility cryopreservation services and newborn stem cell storage, for $1.6B.
  • "This acquisition is a strong strategic fit for CooperSurgical as it allows us to better serve fertility clinics and Ob/Gyns with a more extensive suite of products and services," president & CEO Al White commented.
  • The transaction is anticipated to close in Cooper’s FQ1 of 2022.
  • Generate Life Sciences reported ~$250M in trailing 12 month revenues as of Sep.30.
  • Excluding one-time charges and deal-related amortization, the acquisition is expected to be accretive to Cooper’s non-GAAP EPS by ~$0.30 in the first year after closing.
