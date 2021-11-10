Proterra gains after expanding on battery deal with Lightning eMotors
Nov. 10, 2021 4:35 PM ETProterra Inc. (PTRA)ZEVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) rallies after announcing an expansion of its battery supply partnership with Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) by inking a new multi-year battery supply agreement.
- The new contract totals more than 900 megawatt hours in battery storage capacity for Lightning eMotors (ZEV) to power up to 10K electric commercial vehicles between 2022 and 2025.
- Proterra (PTRA) will now also supply its battery technology to Lightning eMotors for the Lightning Electric E-450 and Lightning Electric F-550 electric commercial vehicles.
- Shares of Proterra (PTRA) are up 6.60% in AH trading to more than erase today's 5.44% drop.
- The big story in the EV sector is the strong debut today for Rivian with its IPO.