Proterra gains after expanding on battery deal with Lightning eMotors

Nov. 10, 2021 4:35 PM ETProterra Inc. (PTRA)ZEVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) rallies after announcing an expansion of its battery supply partnership with Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) by inking a new multi-year battery supply agreement.
  • The new contract totals more than 900 megawatt hours in battery storage capacity for Lightning eMotors (ZEV) to power up to 10K electric commercial vehicles between 2022 and 2025.
  • Proterra (PTRA) will now also supply its battery technology to Lightning eMotors for the Lightning Electric E-450 and Lightning Electric F-550 electric commercial vehicles.
  • Shares of Proterra (PTRA) are up 6.60% in AH trading to more than erase today's 5.44% drop.
  • The big story in the EV sector is the strong debut today for Rivian with its IPO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.