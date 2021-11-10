Hot Stocks: RIVN IPO; inflation buoys gold stocks; MNDY profit-taking; U sets high; PRPL plunges
Nov. 10, 2021
- The major averages declined on Monday as inflation ramped up to its hottest pace in more than 30 years. However, not every part of the market got trapped in the inflation down-draft.
- For example, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) bucked the overall trend in the market, soaring nearly 30% after its highly anticipated IPO.
- Meanwhile, gold stocks thrived amid signals of rising inflation. The sector drew buying interest as a hedge against a retreating dollar.
- Newmont (NYSE:NEM), Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) all recorded gains on the session.
- Elsewhere, Unity (NYSE:U) reversed an early decline to extend its recent winning streak. Strong earnings buoyed the stock to a fresh 52-week high.
- Turning to some of the day's biggest losers, a recent upswing for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) came to a screeching halt. The stock pulled back from post-IPO highs as investors took profits after a Street-beating earnings report.
- Earnings news also provided the catalyst for a decline in shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL). In this case, a disappointing report sent the stock tumbling to a new 52-week low.
Sector In Focus
- Data showing the highest inflation rate in three decades spurred a clamor for gold, a move that gave a lift to stocks related to the precious metal.
- The U.S. government revealed that the Consumer Price Index jumped 0.9% in October compared to the previous month, equating to a 6.2% annual increase. This marked the highest reading since 1990.
- Core CPI, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, advanced 0.6% on the month, or 4.6% year over year.
- Both the headline and core measures came in above expectations. The data increased worries about rising prices, prompting investors to seek an inflation hedge.
- Enter gold. The yellow metal closed higher by 1% to reach $1,848.30 an ounce -- its fifth consecutive day of gains and the highest settlement price since mid-June.
- Gold-related stocks received a boost as well. Barrick Gold (GOLD) was one of the top performers in the sector, climbing by 4%. Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and Kinross Gold (KGC) both alikewise dvanced more than 3%, while Newmont (NEM) finished higher by 2.5%.
Standout Gainer
- Rivian Automotive (RIVN) saw its eagerly awaited initial public offering live up to the hype, with the firm rising 29% in its debut as a public company.
- The maker of electric trucks and vans saw its IPO price at $78 a share, raising nearly $12B in the process. The offering represented the biggest U.S. IPO since 2014.
- RIVN popped right out of the gate, opening well above its offering price and reaching a high of $119.46 soon after. The stock moderated from there, but still finished the day at $100.73.
- RIVN's IPO price valued the company at $67B, and the firm's market cap challenged $100B in early trading.
Standout Loser
- monday.com (MNDY) suffered an exaggerated sell-on-the-news reaction to its latest earnings report, plunging 21% despite results that topped expectations.
- The maker of work-productivity software reported a quarterly loss that was less than half the amount predicted by analysts. Revenue also beat expectations, nearly doubling to a level of just over $83M.
- However, the stock staged a substantial rally going into the earnings report, meaning expectations had ratcheted up ahead of the numbers.
- MNDY dropped $93.88 to close at $350.82. This took the stock off a record high reached the day before.
- MNDY came public in June with an IPO priced at $155. Shares rose in their debut and added to those gains in August.
- The stock took another leg up in the three days before its latest earnings release, at one point touching a post-IPO intraday high of $450.
Notable New High
- Unity (U) overcame early skepticism about a major acquisition to rally to a new high on Wednesday. The advance was supported by a strong earnings report.
- U announced a definitive agreement to purchase the tech business of visual effects company Weta Digital, started by famed Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson. The purchase price for the deal is $1.625B.
- With the purchase, Unity (U) gains Weta's tools, pipeline, technology and engineering talent. Following the transaction, the visual-effects and animation teams will remain a stand-alone company.
- Along with the acquisition announcement, U released a strong Q3 earnings report. The company's loss was narrower than expected and its nearly 43% revenue growth topped projections. The firm also issued upbeat guidance.
- Investors initially responded to the headlines with selling, sending U more than 9% lower in Tuesday's after-hours action. However, the stock turned around in Wednesday's early trading, reversing course immediately after the open and pushing above the unchanged mark during the first hour of the session.
- U finished the session at $176.45, a gain of almost 3% on the day. Shares also reached an intraday 52-week high of $189.15.
- With the advance, the stock added to an advance that has taken place in the past few days, itself an acceleration of an uptrend that began in mid-May, when the stock set a 52-week low of $76.
- Wednesday's advance represented the stock's sixth consecutive day of gains. U has climbed more than 130% from its low.
Notable New Low
- Purple Innovation (PRPL) tumbled to a new low on Wednesday after reporting a surprise loss for Q3. Shares dropped 24% on the day.
- The mattress maker recorded a Q3 non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.07, missing expectations by a whopping $0.22. Revenue also came up short, dropping 9% to under $171M.
- Looking ahead, the company gave a weak forecast for the full year. It now projects a top-line total between $720M and $740M, compared to analysts' consensus of $818M.
- Admitting that the quarter was a disappointment, CEO Joe Megibow blamed manufacturing backlogs that have lasted longer than expected.
- The disastrous report led many Wall Street analysts to walk away from the stock. Truist Securities, Raymond James, B Riley Securities and UBS all downgraded the stock.
- PRPL crashed $4.70 to finish the day at $14.50. It also set an intraday 52-week low of $13.70.
- Wednesday's retreat accelerated a slide that has marked PRPL's trading since March. The company has had trouble rebounding from a deadly accident that took place in one of its plants, forcing a shutdown and retooling.
- PRPL has fallen 63% since the beginning of March.
- For more on Wall Street's biggest winners and losers, turn to SA's On The Move section.