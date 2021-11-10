Lordstown Motors jumps after disclosing more details on Foxconn partnership

President Trump Inspects Electric Pickup Truck At The White House

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images News

  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) soars after disclosing that a strategic partnership with Foxconn (OTCPK:HNHAF) will include selling its Lordstown facility to Foxconn for $230M.
  • The sale will exclude certain assets such as the hub motor assembly line and battery module and pack lines.
  • Foxconn has agreed to make a down payment of the purchase price of $100M by November 18, and subsequent down payments of $50M on each of February 1, 2022 and no later than April 15, 2022. The balance of the purchase price will be paid at closing.
  • In addition, RIDE and Foxconn have agreed to pursue a contract manufacturing agreement for the Endurance pickup truck, which must be entered into before the closing date, which is targeted for April 30, 2022. Lordstown Motors and Foxconn will pursue a joint venture agreement to co-design and develop vehicle programs for the global commercial fleet market, using the MIH open platform.
  • Shares of Lordstown Motors (RIDE) are up 10.44% in AH trading.
  • Read more about Foxconn's EV ambitions.
