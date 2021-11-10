Schrödinger tightens revenue guidance after quarterly miss
- Schrödinger (SDGR -5.0%) is trading ~8.6% lower in the post-market after the company’s Q3 2021 financials fell short of Street forecasts for the second consecutive quarter. In addition, it has narrowed its 2021 revenue guidance.
- The top line for the quarter climbed ~16% YoY to $29.9M, driven by ~6% YoY growth in software revenue that reached $24.3M due to sales from new customers and a rise in demand from existing customers.
- However, the New York-based HealthTech company recorded a net loss of $35.0M driven by a fair value adjustment in its equity investments and due to expenditure on the growth strategy.
- Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) expects its 2021 revenue to reach $124 – 134M compared to $124 – $142M estimated three months ago. Meanwhile, the consensus revenue estimates for 2021 stand at ~$138.5M.