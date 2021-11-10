Hycroft Mining reports Q3 results

  • Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC):In Q3 reported production of 14,831 ounces of gold and 91,437 ounces of silver represented a 240% and 295% increase in ounces produced, respectively, compared with the corresponding quarter in 2020.
  • As of the end of the third quarter, gold and silver production are ~91% and 75% of the mid-point of FY21 guidance.
  • Sales stood at 16,354 ounces of gold (average realized price of $1,781 per ounce) and 105,478 ounces of silver (average realized price of $24.15 per ounce).
  • Unrestricted cash position at Sep. 30, 2021 was $19.8M as compared with $56.4M at Dec. 31, 2020.
