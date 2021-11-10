Doma Holdings reports Q3 results
Nov. 10, 2021 4:49 PM ETDoma Holdings Inc - Ordinary Shares (DOMA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.14.
- Revenue of $163M (+34.7% Y/Y).
- Press Release
- 2021 Full Year Outlook: For the full year, Doma now expects to come in at or above the high end of its previous ranges for both revenue of between $475M and $525M and retained premiums and fees of between $250M and $260M.
- Similarly, Doma expects finishing the year at or above the high end of its previous ranges for both gross profit between $83M and $93M and adjusted gross profit between $95M and $105M.