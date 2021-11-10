Doma Holdings reports Q3 results

  • Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.14.
  • Revenue of $163M (+34.7% Y/Y).
  • Press Release
  • 2021 Full Year Outlook: For the full year, Doma now expects to come in at or above the high end of its previous ranges for both revenue of between $475M and $525M and retained premiums and fees of between $250M and $260M.
  • Similarly, Doma expects finishing the year at or above the high end of its previous ranges for both gross profit between $83M and $93M and adjusted gross profit between $95M and $105M.
