Greenland bans uranium mining, ceases rare earths project

  • Greenland Minerals (OTCPK:GDLNF) plunged 27% in today's trading after Greenland's parliament passed legislation that will ban uranium mining and end development of the Kuannersuit rare earths mine.
  • Greenland Minerals had been on track to gain final approval for the mine under the previous government, but the law that was passed late yesterday was advanced by the Inuit Ataqatigiit party that came to power in April after campaigning to ban uranium mining and halt the Kuannersuit project.
  • The new law bans exploration of deposits with a uranium concentration higher than 100 ppm, which is considered very low-grade by the World Nuclear Association.
