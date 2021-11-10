Inspire Medical updates on new 2022 CMS Reimbursement rates for its procedures

Nov. 10, 2021 5:06 PM ETInspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Medicare. Medical Doctor with stethoscope and Medicare icon in Medical network connection on the virtual screen on hospital background. Technology and medicine concept.

Stas_V/iStock via Getty Images

  • Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is trading ~4.0% higher in the post-market after the company commented on the reimbursement rates published by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
  • Included in newly released addendum files for the 2022 ASC payment system, the update relates to the Inspire medical procedures performed at Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs).
  • The updated files reflect a national average reimbursement rate of $24,828.64 for the CPT code used in reporting Inspire procedures effective January 1, 2022.
  • With the previously published final OPPS/ASC rules, CMS had accepted a recommendation to recalculate ASC payment rates at ~$17,000 based on an inaccurate default device offset of 31%. The newly established final device offset percentage stands at 88.07%.

  • Inspire Medical (INSP) recently beat analyst estimates with its Q3 2021 results.

