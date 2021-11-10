Inspire Medical updates on new 2022 CMS Reimbursement rates for its procedures
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is trading ~4.0% higher in the post-market after the company commented on the reimbursement rates published by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
- Included in newly released addendum files for the 2022 ASC payment system, the update relates to the Inspire medical procedures performed at Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs).
- The updated files reflect a national average reimbursement rate of $24,828.64 for the CPT code used in reporting Inspire procedures effective January 1, 2022.
- With the previously published final OPPS/ASC rules, CMS had accepted a recommendation to recalculate ASC payment rates at ~$17,000 based on an inaccurate default device offset of 31%. The newly established final device offset percentage stands at 88.07%.
