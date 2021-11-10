Honest Company stock gains on higher diaper, wipe sales

Many white baby diapers on light blue table background. Pastel color. Top down view.

FotoDuets/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Honest Company (HNST -0.4%) shares pop as the company reports earnings in-line and a 3% revenue upside surprise.
  • Revenue grew 6% Y/Y led by strong volume in the Diapers and Wipes (+16% Y/Y) and Skin and Personal Care category(+28% Y/Y), offset by a decline in Household and Wellness (-71%).
  • Diapers and wipes represented 65% of Honest's revenue during the quarter, while Household and Wellness sales comprised 4% of the total. The fall in Household and Wellness revenue as driven by an overall reduction in consumer demand for sanitization and disinfecting products.
  • Household penetration increased 10% from Q3 2020 to 3.5%.
  • "As our entire industry has faced a dynamic operating environment with significant inflationary pressure and supply chain challenges, our solid revenue and gross margin performance continues to show the strength of our business," commented CEO Nick Vlahos.
  • Shares are up 5.96% AH.
  • SA contributor H Tianshan believes that shares of The Honest Company could be worth up to $25.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.