Honest Company stock gains on higher diaper, wipe sales
Nov. 10, 2021 5:12 PM ET The Honest Company, Inc. (HNST) By: SA News Team
- The Honest Company (HNST -0.4%) shares pop as the company reports earnings in-line and a 3% revenue upside surprise.
- Revenue grew 6% Y/Y led by strong volume in the Diapers and Wipes (+16% Y/Y) and Skin and Personal Care category(+28% Y/Y), offset by a decline in Household and Wellness (-71%).
- Diapers and wipes represented 65% of Honest's revenue during the quarter, while Household and Wellness sales comprised 4% of the total. The fall in Household and Wellness revenue as driven by an overall reduction in consumer demand for sanitization and disinfecting products.
- Household penetration increased 10% from Q3 2020 to 3.5%.
- "As our entire industry has faced a dynamic operating environment with significant inflationary pressure and supply chain challenges, our solid revenue and gross margin performance continues to show the strength of our business," commented CEO Nick Vlahos.
- Shares are up 5.96% AH.
