Beazer Homes stock climbs 8% after strong guidance, Q3 tops consensus
Nov. 10, 2021 5:18 PM ETBeazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) shares gain 8.3% in after-hours trading as the homebuilder sees FY2022 earnings far above the average analyst estimate after a better-than-expected Q4 20221.
- "While affordability and supply chain challenges are expected to persist, we believe our strong backlog and operational momentum will allow us to generate earnings per share above $5.00. We also expect further growth in our active lot position and to achieve our multi-year goal of reducing total debt below $1B," said Chairman and CEO Allan P. Merrill.
- That's far higher than the $3.48 average of three analyst estimates.
- Fiscal Q4 EPS of $1.57 beats the average analyst estimate of $0.82; compares with $0.82 in Q4 2020.
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $76.1M, down 1.3% Y/Y.
- Homebuilding revenue of $589.1M declined 13% on a 19% drop in home closings to 1,407, partly offset by a 7.1% increase in average selling price to $418.7K.
- Total revenue of $590.9M, exceeding the consensus estimate of $578.1M, dropped from $686.7M a year ago.
- Net new orders of 1,069 fell 47% on a 32% decline in sales/community/month to 3.0 and a 22% decrease in average community count to 119.
- Q4 cancellation rates of 11.7% improved from 12.2% in the year-ago quarter.
- Backlog at Sept. 30, 2021 amounts to 2,786 units, up 11% from a year ago; while backlog dollar value of $1.28B increased 29%; average selling price in backlog is $460.9K up from $396.7K a year ago.
