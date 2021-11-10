Beazer Homes stock climbs 8% after strong guidance, Q3 tops consensus

Nov. 10, 2021 5:18 PM ETBeazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments

House Wooden Frame

Luckie8/iStock via Getty Images

  • Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) shares gain 8.3% in after-hours trading as the homebuilder sees FY2022 earnings far above the average analyst estimate after a better-than-expected Q4 20221.
  • "While affordability and supply chain challenges are expected to persist, we believe our strong backlog and operational momentum will allow us to generate earnings per share above $5.00. We also expect further growth in our active lot position and to achieve our multi-year goal of reducing total debt below $1B," said Chairman and CEO Allan P. Merrill.
  • That's far higher than the $3.48 average of three analyst estimates.
  • Fiscal Q4 EPS of $1.57 beats the average analyst estimate of $0.82; compares with $0.82 in Q4 2020.
  • Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $76.1M, down 1.3% Y/Y.
  • Homebuilding revenue of $589.1M declined 13% on a 19% drop in home closings to 1,407, partly offset by a 7.1% increase in average selling price to $418.7K.
  • Total revenue of $590.9M, exceeding the consensus estimate of $578.1M, dropped from $686.7M a year ago.
  • Net new orders of 1,069 fell 47% on a 32% decline in sales/community/month to 3.0 and a 22% decrease in average community count to 119.
  • Q4 cancellation rates of 11.7% improved from 12.2% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Backlog at Sept. 30, 2021 amounts to 2,786 units, up 11% from a year ago; while backlog dollar value of $1.28B increased 29%; average selling price in backlog is $460.9K up from $396.7K a year ago.
  • Take a look at Beazer's (BZH) income statements for the past 11 quarters.
  • Earlier, Beazer Homes (BZH) EPS beats by $0.75, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.