Brighthouse Financial upsizes cash tender offer for notes to $750M
Nov. 10, 2021 5:34 PM ETBrighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) increases the amount of notes it's offering to repurchase under its cash tender offer to $750M from $500M.
- The company started the cash tender offer for 3.700% senior notes due 2027 and 4.700% senior notes due 2047.
- In addition, Brighthouse (BHF) boosts the previously announced condition that it receive gross proceeds of at least $500M from debt or preferred stock financings to at least $750M.
- Currently, the company has $1.30B of 3.700% senior notes due 2027 outstanding and $1.15B of 4.700% senior notes due 2047 outstanding.
- In September, Brighthouse Financial filed a mixed shelf registration.