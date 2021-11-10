Brighthouse Financial upsizes cash tender offer for notes to $750M

Nov. 10, 2021 5:34 PM ETBrighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Close up of fountain pen on a balance sheet

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) increases the amount of notes it's offering to repurchase under its cash tender offer to $750M from $500M.
  • The company started the cash tender offer for 3.700% senior notes due 2027 and 4.700% senior notes due 2047.
  • In addition, Brighthouse (BHF) boosts the previously announced condition that it receive gross proceeds of at least $500M from debt or preferred stock financings to at least $750M.
  • Currently, the company has $1.30B of 3.700% senior notes due 2027 outstanding and $1.15B of 4.700% senior notes due 2047 outstanding.
  • In September, Brighthouse Financial filed a mixed shelf registration.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.