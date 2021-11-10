Iron ore futures fall to one-year low on China demand weakness
Nov. 10, 2021 10:33 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO), BHP, VALE, SCO:COMFSUMFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Dalian iron ore slumps to a one-year low, as China's curbs on steel production and the liquidity crisis in the country's property sector adds to demand worries, Reuters reports.
- The most-traded January iron ore contract (SCO:COM) on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading -4.6% at 536.50 yuan/ton ($83.85), after hitting 518.50 yuan earlier in the session, its weakest since November 2020.
- In Singapore, the most-traded December contract -4% at $87.20/mt after initially falling nearly 7%.
- Relevant tickers include RIO, BHP, VALE, OTCQX:FSUMF
- China's steel "production restrictions have suppressed expectations for winter (iron ore) storage and replenishment," according to analysts at Zhongzhou Futures.
- "Increasing risks of weaker demand from the Chinese property sector saw iron ore futures push lower," AMZ commodity strategist Daniel Hynes says.
- "The collapse in iron ore may last for years as China's construction sector falters under immense debt, overdevelopment and widespread energy shortages," Harrison Schwartz writes in an analysis of Vale posted recently on Seeking Alpha.