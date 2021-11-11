MarketWise eases after hours as Q3 results and stock buyback fail to fire up investors
Nov. 10, 2021 8:31 PM ETMarketWise, Inc. (MKTW)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) eased in after-hours trading Wednesday after Q3 revenues missed analyst expectations, with the stock falling about 1% even as the financial news-and-information firm authorized up to $35M in stock buybacks.
- MKTW stock lost about 1% to $7.80 in after-hours action after the firm released earnings after Wednesday’s market close that showed revenues came in below analysts’ consensus estimates.
- The firm also said billings fell 7.9% year over year, while paid subscribers dropped 3% quarter over quarter but shot up 22.8% year on year.
- “MarketWise has achieved good growth and very good profit margins over a long period of time, [but] our business is not one that you can extrapolate on a straight line,” CEO Mark Arnold said in releasing the results. “Over our long and profitable history, we have experienced times of rapid expansion of our subscriber base like we did in the first quarter, [while] in other times, our pace of subscriber acquisition slows or even contracts as it did slightly this quarter.”
- On the plus side, the company announced that its board has authorized up to $35M of share repurchases over the next two years.
- “Stock repurchases under this program will be made from time to time on the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or by other methods at the discretion of the management,” the company said in a statement.
- MarketWise (MKTW), which was previously known as the Beacon Street Group, owns InvestorPlace, Stansberry Research and other financial-information services, some of which compete with Seeking Alpha.
- The company went public via a SPAC merger in July, initially popping more than 20% to trade as high as $11.50 intraday in its first session. MKTW then rallied to a $16.97 intraday peak a few days later before the stock began to pull back.
- Wednesday’s $7.80 after-hours trading level represents an 18.2% decline from the $9.52 final closing price on July 21 for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., the special purpose acquisition company that MarketWise merged with.
- MKTW is also some 26% below the $10.59 that Ascendant closed at on March 1 just prior to the SPAC deal’s announcement.