Elon Musk unloads $5B of Tesla stock; more sales could be on the way
Nov. 11, 2021 4:17 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor168 Comments
- In his first sales in more than five years, Elon Musk unloaded $5B of stock in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) this week. It comes just days after he promised Twitter he'd sell a 10% stake in the electric carmaker, with 58% of respondents voted "Yes" in a highly-publicized poll. While the new SEC filings reveal that Musk knew in mid-September that some of his shares were slated for sale this week (as part of a pre-arranged trading plan), it's unclear if those sales would be included as the first installment in making good on his Twitter promise. Here's a breakdown of the transactions:
- Monday: Exercised 2.1M stock options to "satisfy tax withholding obligations" and sold more than 934K of them to raise $1.1B.
- Tuesday and Wednesday: Sold more than 3.5M shares worth $3.9B in a series of trades that were not part of a pre-planned stock sale, known as a 10b5-1.
- Shares of Tesla plunged 16% in the two days following the Twitter poll as investors worried about the effects of shedding such a big block of stock. The 4.5M share sale from Musk equates to about 3% of his total holdings in Tesla, which makes up the majority of his estimated $281.6B fortune.
- Thought bubble: Musk is the PR Technoking, often taking to Twitter to troll his critics or expand his sphere of influence. The way he framed the recent poll, and related tweets, is that he's willingly paying taxes at a time when there's a debate whether billionaires should pay taxes on unrealized gains. By agreeing to pay his "fair share," he received the approval of the Twitter mob who says he's avoiding taxes, while at the same time giving him the ability to sell his stock. TSLA +2.7% premarket.
- Go deeper: Current and former board members including chairwoman Robyn Denholm, Elon Musk's brother Kimbal Musk, Ira Ehrenpreis and Antonio Gracias also sold hundreds of millions of dollars worth of TSLA shares after the EV maker's market cap topped $1T on Oct. 28. Among the insider sales, Kimbal's was the only transaction that was not listed as a 10b5, or planned sale. He even sold around $109M worth of shares a day ahead of his brother's poll on Twitter.